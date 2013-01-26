Manchester City's Vincent Kompany stands in the tunnel after receiving an injury during their FA Cup fourth round soccer match against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, northern England, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Manchester City's FA Cup victory at Stoke City on Saturday was not without a price as captain Vincent Kompany suffered a calf injury that will likely rule him out for two matches.

"I think we'll lose Vincent Kompany for a little while," assistant manager David Platt told City's website following the 1-0 win in the fourth round at the Britannia Stadium.

"It's too early to say how long he will be out but he has a slight pull on his calf and will miss the midweek game."

The Belgian defender will miss City's trip to the Premier League's bottom club Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday and is also a doubt for next Sunday's home clash with Liverpool.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)