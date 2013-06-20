West Ham record much-needed win to ease relegation fears
West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Saturday to ease their growing relegation fears.
CAPE TOWN Manchester City will play two matches against South African opposition on a brief trip to the country next month, officials said on Thursday.
Last season's Premier League runners-up take on SuperSport United in Pretoria on July 14 in what will be a first match in charge for new manager Manuel Pellegrini.
They have a second match at Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium against local club AmaZulu on July 18 and will also use the seaside city for a pre-season training camp, they said at a press launch.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)
West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Saturday to ease their growing relegation fears.
Pakistan's most prolific test batsman Younis Khan will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies starting later this month, the 39-year-old said on Saturday.