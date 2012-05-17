LONDON May 17 English soccer club Manchester
United, rated by Forbes as the world's most highly-valued sports
team, showed the first effects of a rare barren season when
reporting a dip in quarterly revenue and underlying profit.
United, deposed as Premier League champions last weekend by
local rivals Manchester City, paid the price for a failure to
make it beyond the group stages of the Champions League, having
reached the final of Europe's premier tournament in 2010-11.
The club had its woes compounded by an exit from the Europa
League, Europe's secondary competition, at the round of 16
stage.
That relatively poor performance saw United's revenue fall 6
percent to 70.8 million pounds ($113 million) in the first
quarter of 2012. Underlying profit (EBITDA) declined to 20.4
million pounds from 22.3 million in the 2011 period.
Commercial income rose and overtook revenues from matchday
and media, thanks to new sponsorship agreements including one
with logistics company DHL.
United, owned by the American Glazer family and who have won
the English title a record 19 times, have an estimated 330
million fans globally - its website says it is the world's most
popular team.
The club put plans to float in Singapore on hold last year
because of market volatility, and there has been speculation
that the plan could be revived.
The success of Manchester City, bankrolled by Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has put the spotlight back
on how the Glazers are running United.
The owners of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers bought the club
in 2005 in a leveraged deal that has saddled United with hefty
annual interest payments. Gross debt stood at 423 million pounds
according to the latest figures.
Chief executive David Gill said this week that manager Alex
Ferguson would have money to spend to strengthen his squad after
they failed to win a trophy for the first time since 2005.
"We can compete. Why can we compete? Well, because our
revenues are in the top three in world football and they are
growing significantly in terms of our commercial area and the
media area," Gill told reporters.
"We still pay very good contracts but we also have other
assets at Manchester United that we believe can be used to get
the best players in, whether it is Alex Ferguson and his record,
or (the chance to play alongside) players like Ryan Giggs or our
history and heritage."
As part of their renewal, United have released former
England striker Michael Owen after three injury-plagued years at
the club.