BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona's chances of becoming Iraq's coach hung in the balance on Friday as the Middle East country's soccer federation also studied options to sign Sven-Goran Eriksson instead.

The Swedish former England manager's name came into consideration as some 30 federation members met to discuss who would replace departed Brazilian Zico as Iraq's coach, said Hernan Tofoni, the agent representing Argentine great Maradona.

"There are about 30 club representatives who are meeting," Tofoni, whose Argentine company World Eleven is pushing Maradona's candidacy, told Reuters on Friday.

"They're enthused that Diego should coach their national team but other (federation) directors proposed Eriksson so the issue could be resolved next week," Tofoni added.

"We'll travel to Dubai next week to meet with Diego (and the directors)."

Tofoni told Reuters on Thursday that Maradona, former coach of United Arab Emirates side Al Wasl and now their consultant, was excited at the prospect of a chance to lead Iraq to the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Brazil great Zico quit last month leaving Iraq in third place in Group B in the fourth round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers. Japan lead with 13 points from five matches, while Iraq are equal on five points with second-placed Australia, who have a match in hand, and Oman.

