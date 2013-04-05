SINGAPORE Three Lebanese soccer officials accused of receiving sexual bribes in return for fixing a match in Singapore had their bail hearing postponed by a judge in the city state on Friday.

In the hearing, the prosecution said they opposed bail for FIFA-recognised referee Ali Sabbagh and assistant Abdallah Taleb, arguing they were involved in what 'appears to be a syndicated operation.'

Assistant referee Ali Eid did not appear in court after he suffered an 'episode' in detention. The official is currently under observation in a Singapore hospital and is expected to appear in court next Monday or Tuesday.

The bail hearing for all three was re-scheduled for April 10. The judge ordered the trio to stay in separate cells.

They were in Singapore to officiate an AFC Cup match between local side Tampines Rovers and East Bengal of India on Wednesday but were replaced after being detained by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau hours before the match kicked off.

