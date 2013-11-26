MEXICO CITY Nov 26 Mexican first division club Atlas, who are struggling on and off the pitch, have been bought by TV Azteca for $50 million, club president Eugenio Ruiz said on Tuesday.

Atlas, based in the western city of Guadalajara, have often fallen behind in paying players and coaching staff their wages and are in debt to former coach Tomas Boy, who was in charge in the 2012 Clausura championship.

"It was a tough decision but we feel sure of what we've done because we're thinking of Atlas's future and a company like this (TV Azteca) guarantees that Atlas will continue to be a first division team with championship aspirations," Ruiz told a news conference.

TV Azteca is Mexico's second largest broadcaster behind Televisa, who own champions America. TV Azteca also own first division rivals Morelia.

Atlas finished fourth from bottom of the Apertura championship standings two weeks ago, well outside the knockout rounds for the title involving the top eight.

Founded in 1916, the "Rojinegros" (Red and black) have won the league title once, in 1951.