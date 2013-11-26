MEXICO CITY Nov 26 Mexican first division club
Atlas, who are struggling on and off the pitch, have been bought
by TV Azteca for $50 million, club president Eugenio Ruiz said
on Tuesday.
Atlas, based in the western city of Guadalajara, have often
fallen behind in paying players and coaching staff their wages
and are in debt to former coach Tomas Boy, who was in charge in
the 2012 Clausura championship.
"It was a tough decision but we feel sure of what we've
done because we're thinking of Atlas's future and a company like
this (TV Azteca) guarantees that Atlas will continue to be a
first division team with championship aspirations," Ruiz told a
news conference.
TV Azteca is Mexico's second largest broadcaster behind
Televisa, who own champions America. TV Azteca also own first
division rivals Morelia.
Atlas finished fourth from bottom of the Apertura
championship standings two weeks ago, well outside the knockout
rounds for the title involving the top eight.
Founded in 1916, the "Rojinegros" (Red and black) have won
the league title once, in 1951.