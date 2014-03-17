Players at Mexican second division side Celaya have appeared in a official team photograph with brown paper bags over their heads in protest at unpaid wages.

The Mexican players' association said on Monday that measures were being taken to resolve the impasse after the players claimed they had not been paid for two months.

"The appropriate measures are being taken and the situation is being resolved," said the association on Twitter.

Celaya players, who drew peso signs and the words "pay me" on the bags, finally lost patience and staged the protest as they posed for the photograph while facing the directors' box before Saturday's match against Merida.

The players also complained that they have to travel to away matches on the day of the game and that the changing rooms at the club's Miguel Aleman stadium are frequently without water and electricity.

The players' association said that a similar dispute at top flight club Chiapas had been settled and Puebla's players would be paid outstanding wages by the end of the month.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)