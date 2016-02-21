Cruz Azul coach Tomas Boy wants guidelines issued about celebrations after he was sent to the stands for his reaction to his team's late equaliser in a 3-3 draw with Mexican championship rivals America.

Boy danced and waved his arms around like a windmill, provoking an angry reaction from the America players, after Joao Rojas snatched a point in stoppage time in the so-called 'Clasico Joven' (junior derby) on Saturday.

"There ought to be a directive from the Referees Commission listing the permitted celebrations," Boy was quoted in Record (www.record.com.mx) as telling reporters as he walked off the Azteca pitch in Mexico City.

Boy had exchanged angry words with America’s Argentine striker Dario Benedetto. The home side’s bench confronted the Cruz Azul coach before the referee intervened and showed Boy a red card.

Three players, including two from the home side, were sent off during the fiery encounter.

The fixture is the second biggest match of the Liga MX season after the Clasico between America and their arch-rivals Guadalajara.

