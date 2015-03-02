MEXICO CITY Cruz Azul suffered a 1-0 defeat at Toluca on Sunday, a second straight loss that dropped them further behind leaders Tijuana in Mexico’s Clausura championship.

Toluca defender Paulo Da Silva scored the only goal of the game in the 77th minute, heading home Lucas Lobos' corner.

After a six-match unbeaten start to the championship, Cruz Azul have now slipped to sixth and trail Tijuana, who came from two goals down to beat Pachuca 3-2 on Friday, by five points after eight games.

Tijuana lead on 19 points, three ahead of Veracruz, who beat Atlas 3-0 away on Saturday.

America, level with Cruz Azul on 14 points, were stunned 1-0 on Saturday by relegation-threatened UG Leones Negros at the Azteca, their first home defeat of the year.

Midfielder Luis Telles scored the only goal from outside the box after half an hour and the Eagles had defender Pablo Aguilar and Daniel Guerrero sent off in the final five minutes.

Guadalajara remain two from bottom of the relegation standings – based on teams’ average points over three seasons – despite a 3-0 home win over Monterrey on Sunday.

New Queretaro coach Víctor Vucetich will need to summon all the powers that earned him the nickname “King Midas” if he is to turn around his team's fortunes.

Vucetich, who has won league titles with four different Mexican sides, watched Queretaro go down 4-1 at Puebla on Saturday, leaving them one from bottom of the Clausura table.

The former Mexico coach took over from the sacked Ignacio Ambriz at the beginning of the week.

Puebla are in the same boat as Guadalajara, five points off the pace but fighting to avoid the drop since they are one from bottom of the relegation standings.

On Friday, Morelia won for the first time in the league this year, beating Chiapas 3-2 on interim coach Roberto Hernandez’s debut. Hernandez was appointed after Alfredo Tena was sacked eight days ago.

