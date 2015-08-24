MEXICO CITY Guadalajara Chivas had UNAM Pumas to thank for not dropping into bottom place in the Mexican championship relegation table on Sunday.

Pumas beat promoted Sinaloa Dorados 2-0 to leave the losing side at the foot of the table based on teams' average points over three seasons.

The Chivas had lost 1-0 away to leaders Leon on Saturday and would have gone bottom of the relegation table if Sinaloa had avoided defeat on their visit to Pumas' Universitario stadium in the capital.

Pumas, who scored through Argentine striker Ismael Sosa and Ecuador's Fidel Martinez either side of the interval, climbed into second place in the Apertura championship on 12 points after six matches, three points behind Leon.

Guadalajara, one of Mexico's biggest clubs, are also one from bottom of the Apertura standings with four points and facing another season fighting to avoid relegation.

Coach Juan Manuel de la Torre said Guadalajara's performance at Leon had not been helped by referee Luis Santander's attitude towards his players, insulting several of them during the match.

"I informed Nestor and he will let it be known through the right channels," de la Torre was quoted as saying on the club's website (www.chivasdecorazon.com.mx) referring to his brother, Guadalajara's sporting director.

"Insulting the players, provoking them, is that how a referee acts?" De la Torre said.

"He said to Marco Fabian 'don't be a jerk, nothing happened to you'," he told reporters of an incident when the Mexico midfielder was fouled.

"I had to denounce it because my players are upset, very cross with the way the referee spoke to them.

"This has nothing to do with whether he refereed well or badly, whether we won or lost, just his attitude towards my players."

Leon defender Juan Ignacio Gonzalez scored the only goal four minutes before halftime.

America notched a fourth successive win, 3-1 over Veracruz with a brace from Colombian Andres Andrade at the Azteca on Saturday.

They are one of four teams with 12 points, behind Pumas on goal difference and ahead of Puebla and Toluca.

Puebla, who have a game in hand, came from two goals down to beat Pachuca 3-2 at home in Sunday's late match.

(Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar)