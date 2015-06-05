Real Madrid's Javier ''Chicharito'' Hernandez celebrates after scoring a goal against Eibar during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MONTREAL Mexican international striker Javier Hernandez says he is calm about his future, even if he does not know what Manchester United are planning for him after his loan to Real Madrid expired at the end of the season.

"Of course it's in my mind because it's my future," the 27-year-old told Reuters while visiting the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix paddock on Friday.

"I don't know where I am going to stay, if its one of those teams (United or Real) or another team. So right now I'm just enjoying my holidays."

The striker, known as 'Chicharito' (Little Pea), joined Real on loan from United last September with the Spanish club having an option to make the move permanent for a fee of 10 million euros ($10.86 million), according to Spanish media.

Carlo Ancelotti said back in April, when Chicharito was showing a rich vein of form, the Mexican was "non-negotiable" but the coach was replaced this week by Rafa Benitez.

Hernandez said he had not spoken to Benitez but, with the season over, had no reason to since he was officially a United player again.

"Ancelotti was my manager but Rafa is not," he said. "He doesn't need to speak with me because I was on loan from United.

"But I am very calm because thankfully the last two months for me in Real Madrid were very good and I proved a lot of things. So that gave me a lot of self-confidence and security for my future.

"I think Rafa knows me. He's a really good manager and I think he's going to do a great job in Madrid."

Recent media reports in Britain have suggested Hernandez, who will join Mexico for the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament in the United States in July, is most likely to feature in a United exchange deal with another English or European club.

The Manchester Evening News reported last month that Real had not taken up the option and the Mexican was also not part of United manager Louis Van Gaal's plans for next season.

