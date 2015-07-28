MEXICO CITY, July 27 The coach of Mexico's
national soccer team was accused on Monday of punching a
journalist in the neck during an altercation at the Philadelphia
airport, a day after Mexico's triumph in Sunday's CONCACAF Gold
Cup tournament.
Coach Miguel Herrera has yet to comment on the incident.
Neither Mexico's soccer federation nor the coach responded to
requests for comment.
In an interview with Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca,
journalist Christian Martinoli said the incident took place when
Herrera spotted him in the security line at the airport, and
threatened him and struck him in the neck.
Martinoli had strongly criticized Herrera, well known for
his emotional sideline outbursts, during the team's early exit
from a previous tournament in Chile.
TV Azteca's parent company, Grupo Salinas, called on
Mexico's soccer federation to launch an immediate investigation
into the incident in a statement on Monday.
(Reporting by Anahi Rama and Carlos Pacheco; Writing by David
Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)