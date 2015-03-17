Queretaro's Ronaldinho gestures during their Copa MX soccer match against Guadalajara Chivas at the Omnilife stadium in Zapopan, near Guadalajara City, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

MEXICO CITY Former Barcelona forward Ronaldinho has been dropped by Mexican side Queretaro while unhappy supporters have dubbed him 'Robberdinho' for producing sub-par displays amid media reports of too much partying.

The Brazilian signed for the club in September but has shown only glimpses of the form that won him two World Player of the Year awards with Barca in 2004 and 2005.

Ronaldinho missed a penalty on his debut and has been unable to win over the fans since.

He was axed for Sunday's game at Toluca by new coach Victor Manuel Vucetich, a renowned disciplinarian, after he reportedly missed training in the week.

Queretaro lost 1-0 and are second from bottom in the league with eight points from 10 games.

"They (the fans) are calling him 'Robberdinho' ... and it is undeniable the Brazilian star's time in Mexican football has left a lot to be desired where it matters most: on the field," said the Estadio newspaper.

"The world champion has not dropped his party lifestyle in the land of the Aztecs."

Ronaldinho, who turns 35 next week, has always been known for his love of night life but Queretaro appear to be losing patience with him.

An executive who declined to be identified told Reuters the club had no intention of extending his two-year contract and expected him to head to the United States once his time in Mexico was over.

