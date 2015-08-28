Sep 6, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (13) controls the ball against Chile during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

MEXICO CITY Mexico's interim coach Ricardo Ferretti has dropped Malaga goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and brothers Giovani (LA Galaxy) and Jonathan Dos Santos (Villarreal) for friendlies in the United States next month.

The Brazilian-born coach, in charge until mid-October, gave no explanation for his surprise decisions despite saying earlier this week he would call up the bulk of the squad that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the U.S. in July under the sacked Miguel Herrera.

Mexico meet Trinidad and Tobago in Sandy, Utah next Friday and Argentina in Dallas, Texas the following Tuesday.

Ferretti, who is "on loan" from Mexican club UANL Tigres, is preparing Mexico to face the U.S., winners of the 2013 Gold Cup, in Los Angeles on Oct. 10 in a playoff for a berth at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

"I'm not here as a saviour," he said at his presentation on Monday. "We're thinking of winning, getting the ticket the federation wants, we’re all going to work together to achieve the desired objective.

"The United States is the key issue. There’s little time but there is a base from the Copa America and Gold Cup ... I don’t have a magic wand."

Herrera was fired last month after allegedly punching a reporter who criticised his team’s performance at the Copa America in June and the Gold Cup.

The European-based players in the squad named by the Mexico Football Federation are:

Defenders: Diego Reyes (Real Sociedad), Rafael Marquez (Hellas Verona), Hector Moreno (PSV Eindhoven), Miguel Layun (Watford)

Midfielders: Hector Herrera (Porto), Andres Guardado (PSV), Jesus Manuel Corona (Twente Enschede)

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (Manchester United), Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad), Raul Jimenez (Benfica).

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Tony Jimenez)