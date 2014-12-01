MEXICO CITY Twenty police officers were injured and three Atlas hooligan fans arrested in fighting after their team were knocked out by Monterrey in the Mexican championship quarter-finals, local media reported on Monday.

Monterrey, who had lost the first leg 1-0 at home, stunned Atlas with a 2-0 victory in Sunday’s second leg at the Jalisco stadium in Guadalajara city to go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Television footage showed Atlas fans attacking Monterrey supporters after the final whistle with police fending them off while shepherding the visitors into the middle of the pitch. Police officers bleeding from cuts were shown being escorted from the stadium.

Three civilians and 20 police officers were hurt and three people arrested, Record sports newspaper reported Guadalajara police chief Noe Camarillo as saying on its website (www.record.com.mx).

America of Mexico City, UANL Tigres and Toluca also qualified for this week’s semi-finals.

(Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)