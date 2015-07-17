(Adds background on MLS and Miami negotiations)
By David Adams and Zachary Fagenson
MIAMI, July 17 A group led by David Beckham has
solidified plans to build a Miami stadium to house its Major
League Soccer team on city-owned land next to the Miami Marlins
baseball park.
In a statement after a conference call with Miami's mayor, a
spokesman for the Miami Beckham United group confirmed the new
site, saying "we're excited about sharing our plans with the
city, county and community soon."
Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado told a press conference that he
spoke with one of Beckham's partners, Sprint Corp chief
executive Marcelo Claure, a soccer-mad, Bolivian-born
billionaire, who told him the group had chosen the new site.
"We're still in the early planning stages and several viable
options still exist, but our preferred stadium location is the
former Orange Bowl site," the Miami Beckham United group
spokesman said. The site was formerly home of the city's famous
Orange Bowl stadium, which was demolished in 2008 to make way
for the Marlins baseball park.
Beckham's group, which includes "American Idol" creator and
fellow Briton Simon Fuller, has explored stadium options for
months and saw two earlier downtown waterfront sites blocked by
local politicians and business interests.
The 40-year old former England soccer captain, who played
several seasons for L.A. Galaxy late in his career, announced he
would exercise his option to become the owner of a new MLS
franchise in Miami in Feb. 2014 but struggled to find political
support for a stadium plan.
He has said he wants to build a 20,000-seat stadium with
$250 million in private financing and launch the team by
2018-2019.
The group previously spurned the Orange Bowl site, about two
miles west of downtown, which was long promoted by city
officials.
It sits in the heart of the city's heavily Hispanic Little
Havana district, and while less glamorous than Miami's downtown
waterfront it is close to a major expressway and could share
existing parking with the Marlins stadium.
The MLS board of governors had begun to show signs of
impatience with Beckham saying they aimed to make some decisions
on new franchises in 2015.
The league grew to 20 teams this year with the addition of
New York City FC and Orlando City FC, with Atlanta and a second
LA-based team coming in 2017.
The league's commissioner, Don Garber, has said he believes
Miami could be "a great MLS market" if Beckham can find the
right venue.
(Writing by David Adams; Editing by Bill Trott and Bill Rigby)