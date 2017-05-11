Sampaoli is no better than sacked Bauza, says Maradona
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
The Football Association have issued Middlesbrough with a suspended 20,000 pounds ($26,000) fine for failing to control their players during last month's 2-2 home draw with Manchester City in the Premier League.
Several Middlesbrough players reacted after referee Kevin Friend awarded a penalty for defender Marten de Roon's challenge on Leroy Sane in the second half.
"The club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, contrary to FA Rule E20," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.
"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the fine has been suspended for one year."
($1 = 0.7760 pounds)
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LONDON Cricket South Africa launched its new T20 Global League in London on Monday, announcing the host cities and owners of the eight teams ahead of the player draft on Aug. 19.