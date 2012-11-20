Nov 19 Former England midfielder David Beckham will leave L.A. Galaxy after next month's MLS Cup final, the player said on Monday.

Beckham, who has been linked with a move to Australia's A-League, said: "I've had an incredibly special time playing for the LA Galaxy, however, I wanted to experience one last challenge before the end of my playing career.

"I don't see this as the end of my relationship with the league (Major League Soccer) as my ambition is to be part of the ownership structure in the future." (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Nick Mulvenney)