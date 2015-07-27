Chelsea's Didier Drogba celebrates after scoring a goal against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has signed for the Montreal Impact, the club announced on Monday as the Ivorian joined a growing list of famous international players in Major League Soccer.

Drogba, who was part of the Chelsea team that won the English Premier League title in May, has joined Montreal in a trade with the Chicago Fire, which had his MLS rights.

“It’s an honour to welcome Didier Drogba to the Impact,” said team president Joey Saputo.

“This is one of the biggest days in club history and his arrival to the club will be beneficial in every aspect.”

The 37-year-old Ivorian joins an MLS roster that includes Englishmen Steven Gerrard (Los Angeles) and Frank Lampard (New York City), Brazilian Kaka (Orlando), Spaniard David Villa (New York City) and Italian Andrea Pirlo (New York City).

Drogba left Chelsea after playing 381 games and winning four Premier League titles across two stints with the Stamford Bridge club.

He twice won the Golden Boot for top scorer, and in 2012 scored the equalising goal and subsequent winning penalty kick that earned Chelsea the Champions League title.

Drogba was mainly was used as a substitute last season.

Terms of his deal with Montreal were not announced and there is no word yet on when he will make his debut.

Drogba will be a designated player, which means his wages will not be restricted by the team’s salary cap.

Montreal are sixth in the Eastern Conference with 24 points from 18 games.

