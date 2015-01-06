Soccer-West Ham's woes are cautionary tale for Tottenham
LONDON, May 4 Title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur need look only as far as London rivals West Ham United for a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in football.
Jan 6 Honduras winger Roger Espinoza has returned to Major League Soccer's Sporting Kansas City after being released by English Championship club Wigan Athletic.
Espinoza has won 45 caps for Hodnuras and featured in the 2012 Olympic team and the World Cup squad in Brazil last year.
The midfielder spent five seasons with Kansas City after being drafted from Ohio State University and was an MLS All Star in 2012.
Espinoza, 28, was released by second tier Wigan in December. (Reporting By Simon Evans)
LONDON, May 4 Title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur need look only as far as London rivals West Ham United for a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in football.
LONDON, May 4 Everton manager Ronald Koeman reaffirmed his commitment to the Premier League club on Thursday, knocking down speculation of a move to his former club Barcelona.