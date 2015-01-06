Jan 6 Honduras winger Roger Espinoza has returned to Major League Soccer's Sporting Kansas City after being released by English Championship club Wigan Athletic.

Espinoza has won 45 caps for Hodnuras and featured in the 2012 Olympic team and the World Cup squad in Brazil last year.

The midfielder spent five seasons with Kansas City after being drafted from Ohio State University and was an MLS All Star in 2012.

Espinoza, 28, was released by second tier Wigan in December. (Reporting By Simon Evans)