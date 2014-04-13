Dec 3, 2013; New York, NY, USA; MLS commissioner Don Garber speaks about the state of the league at Google Offices. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber has been diagnosed with prostate cancer but will remain on the job while he undergoes treatment, the league said on Saturday.

Doctors expect Garber, 56, will have a full recovery.

Garber has already begun treatment which will be followed by surgery in New York.

"Obviously no one wants to hear that they have cancer," Garber said in a statement. "However, I am being treated by exceptional doctors at two of the top hospitals in the world and am confident, as are they, that the prostate cancer will be successfully treated, with a full recovery.

"I plan on keeping a normal schedule and will continue managing the league and Soccer United Marketing during my course of treatment."

Garber was named MLS commissioner in 1999 after 16 years working with the National Football League.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Gene Cherry)