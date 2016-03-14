Mar 13, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) shields the ball from New York City FC defender Ethan White (3) during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Toronto tied New York City, 2-2. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Giovinco, Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player last season, helped Toronto fight back from two goals down to salvage a point against New York City on Sunday, scoring one and setting up another in a 2-2 draw.

David Villa put New York up by netting a penalty in the 24th minute and doubled their advantage four minutes later.

Italian Giovinco set up Damien Perquis just before halftime to make it 2-1, then delivered a strike of his own in the 76th minute to tie the score.

“The response when we went down 2-0 was exactly what you want,” Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley told reporters. “It wasn’t a perfect start. We’ll take our point and move on.”

Both sides are on four points after two matches.

Defending champions Portland suffered their first defeat since October after Chris Wondolowski and Quincy Amarikwa scored to give San Jose a 2-1 home victory.

Wondolowski’s 30th minute goal was the 111th of his career and leaves him three shy of Ante Razov for fourth on the all-time MLS scoring list.

The Earthquakes, who have started the season with two wins for the first time, then went 2-0 up in first-half stoppage time through Amarikwa.

The Timbers got a late goal from Jack McInerney but could not get the equalizer and saw their 10-game unbeaten streak snapped.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)