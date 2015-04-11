Colorado Rapids, without a goal this season or a win since last year, found their scoring touch in impressive style with a 4-0 win at FC Dallas in Major League Soccer on Friday.

Dallas came into the game second in the Western Conference with 10 points from their opening five games while the Rapids were on an 18-game winless run going back to last July and had not scored yet his season.

It did not take long for the form book to be ripped up.

The Rapids took the lead in the second minute of the game when Dillon Powers broke down the right flank and put a perfect cross into the path of Dominique Badji who confidently slotted home.

Colorado extended their lead two minutes before half-time when Powers cut in from the left and unleashed a fierce drive into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

Dallas coach Oscar Pareja made two changes at the interval bringing on Kyle Bekker and Atiba Harris which made them look sharper going forward with Tesho Akindele forcing a good save from Clint Irwin with a well-struck drive.

After soaking up the pressure the Rapids grabbed a third when Panamanian Gabriel Torres took advantage of some hesitant defending to fire in from close range.

A spectacular solo goal from Dillon Serna rounded off a superb performance from Colorado, the substitute unleashing an unstoppable drive from nearly 30 metres out.

