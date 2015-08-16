Jul 4, 2015; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget (17) celebrates after forward Robbie Keane (7) scored his third goal of the game in the second half against Toronto FC at StubHub Center. Galaxy won 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA...

Two headers from Robbie Keane just after halftime gave LA Galaxy a 2-1 win over Dallas in Major League Soccer on Saturday, lifting them top of the Western Conference after Vancouver lost to Sporting Kansas City.

Galaxy fell behind in the 33rd minute at Toyota Stadium when Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead found Michael Barrios streaking down the left and he got past Omar Gonzales before slotting past goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts.

All four of Barrios's goals in the current campaign have come in the six matches.

Galaxy failed to get a shot on target in the first half but hit the front with two goals in the space of five second-half minutes.

Keane made it 1-1 in the 51st minute when he headed past Dallas goalkeeper Dan Kennedy, and the Irish striker repeated the feat five minutes later when Giovani dos Santos' shot came his way and he headed home.

Dallas thought they had equalised shortly after but Matt Hedges' goal was ruled out for offside.

The result lifted LA top of the conference after Kansas City scored three times in the last 10 minutes to beat Vancouver Whitecaps 4-3.

The New York Red Bulls cemented their grip on second spot in the East with a 3-0 home win over fifth-place Toronto FC, while New England moved into fourth with a 2-0 home win over Houston.

A stoppage time goal from Nat Borchers gave Portland a 1-0 win over his old team, Real Salt Lake.

