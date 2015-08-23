Aug 5, 2015; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Impact forward Didier Drogba (11) signs autographs at the half at Stade Saputo. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba made a tame Major League Soccer debut for Montreal Impact in their 1-0 home loss to Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

The former Ivory Coast player entered the game in the 59th minute to a standing ovation from the Montreal crowd but had his night spoiled in the end.

Philadelphia's Sebastien Le Toux scored the winner in the 78th minute on an assist from Eric Ayuk Mbu, ending their five-game winless streak.

For the night, Drogba had two shots and two fouls in his 31 minutes for Montreal.

"I thought he brought a presence in the team," Montreal coach Frank Klopas told reporters. "I just think we’ve got to find a better way to use him. That’s going to take time."

In other MLS matches, Vancouver regained first place in the Western Conference with a 1-0 win over FC Dallas.

Cristian Techera back-heeled in a goal in the 32nd minute for the Whitecaps who moved two points above Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake got goals from Javier Morales and Sebastian Jaime to beat Seattle Sounders 2-0. In Toronto, Jozy Altidore scored two goals in about 18 minutes of play to lead Toronto FC to a 5-0 rout over Orlando City SC.

In Columbus, Jack McInerney's 88th minute strike lifted the Crew to a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Tony Tchani tied the game 2-2 eight minutes earlier for the Crew. In Washington, the San Jose Earthquakes got goals from ChrisWondolowski and Shea Salinas to beat DC United 2-0.

In Chicago, Dillon Serna scored in the opening minute as Colorado beat Chicago Fire 1-0 to snap a three-game losing streak.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)