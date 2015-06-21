June 20 Superb goals either side of half-time by Sanna Nyassi and Matias Perez Garcia gave the San Jose Earthquake a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders, who were without the suspended Clint Dempsey, in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Former Seattle player Nyassi gave San Jose the lead with a fierce right-foot shot in the 28th minute before Argentine Garcia clinched the three points with his first goal of the season when he rifled a shot from 14 yards after dribbling past several Seattle defenders in the 73rd minute.

Dempsey was suspended for three games after he was red carded in a U.S. Open Cup match on Tuesday, though will be back in time to lead his country in the Gold Cup next month.

Seattle were joined atop the Western Conference on 29 points by the Vancouver Whitecaps, who secured a 2-1 away win over the New York Red Bulls in a game filled with drama.

Bradley Wright-Phillips made unwanted MLS history when he became the first player to miss two penalties in the same match for the Red Bulls, who played most of the match with 10 men after midfielder Sacha Kljestan was sent off in the first half.

In other action, New York City continued their hot form with David Villa grabbing two goals, including one from the spot, in their 2-0 away win over Toronto.

Meanwhile, Montreal beat Orlando 2-0, with Donny Toia scoring in the first half before Dominic Oduro added the clincher in second-half stoppage time.

In Oregon, the Portland Timbers jumped to third place in the West when they beat the Houston Dynamos 2-0 with Argentine duo Maximiliano Urruti and Gaston Fernandez scoring for the Timbers.

The Los Angeles Galaxy demolished the Philadelphia Union 5-1, with five separate players getting on the scoresheet.

