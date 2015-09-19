Sept 18 Midfielder Benny Feilhaber scored two second half goals as Sporting Kansas City consolidated their playoff chances with a 3-1 win over FC Dallas on Friday.

Feilhaber set Kansas City on the road to victory when he curled a free kick around the wall and into the far corner in the 65th minute.

The Brazilian-born American international added a second goal 11 minutes later from the penalty spot, after Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzales fouled Dominic Dwyer inside the box.

Dallas created little for most of the match but gave themselves hope with a soft goal in the 80th minute when midfielder Victor Ulloa squeezed a shot past Kansas City goalkeeper Jon Kempin.

However, Kansas City locked up the three points with a third goal when English striker Dwyer blasted home from 14 yards in the 83rd minute.

The result, which halted a five-game winless streak, lifted Kansas City to fourth in the Western Conference with 44 points from 28 matches.

The top six teams make the playoffs after the 34-game regular season. Despite the victory, Kansas City are still not totally safe, only four points clear of seventh-placed San Jose.

Dallas, who would have gone top of the West with a win remain second behind Vancouver with 47 points from 28 games. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)