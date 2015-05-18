(Updates after later game)

May 17 Defending champions LA Galaxy suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Major League Soccer newcomers Orlando City on Sunday, with an inspired Kaka creating a goal and scoring a penalty.

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard, who will join Galaxy at the end of the English Premier League season, must be wondering what awaits him in California after the crushing loss left them seventh in the 10-team Western Conference.

With three wins from 12 games, Galaxy are level on points with Sporting Kansas City, who hold the sixth playoff spot.

Former World Player of the Year Kaka started the move which led to Orlando's 12th minute opener, Brek Shea heading a Rafael Ramos cross back across goal where Eric Avila nodded home.

Orlando, who had not won at home before Sunday's game, found it far too easy to open up the Galaxy defence and in the 34th minute Kaka broke down the left and slipped the ball to Cyle Larin, who slotted home to make it 2-0.

The Brazilian was then brought down in the penalty area by Galaxy goalkeeper Jaime Pendedo and rose to confidently drive home from the spot in the 56th minute.

A deflected long-range shot from Darwin Ceren completed the rout, which saw Orlando climb to fifth in the Eastern Conference above Toronto FC, who have played two games less.

"This is a perfect day for us, for the supporters who needed this joy. It is a special day for Orlando City," Kaka told ESPN.

Zach Pfeffer scored in injury time to give the Philadelphia Union a 1-0 win over Eastern Conference leaders D.C. United.

The loss was just the second this season for United, who have a two-point lead over the New England Revolution.

Some Philadelphia fans had protested against the club's management before the game but were left celebrating after Pfeffer struck home from inside the area at the end of an otherwise turgid game.

(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Peter Rutherford)