CARSON, California Dec 1 David Beckham bowed out of Major League Soccer on a winning note as L.A. Galaxy retained their title with a 3-1 victory over Houston Dynamo in the MLS Cup final on Saturday.

L.A. had to come from behind after Calen Carr put Houston ahead a minute before the break but the Galaxy took control in the second half.

Defender Omar Gonzalez headed in the equaliser on the hour before Landon Donovan converted a penalty five minutes later.

Striker Robbie Keane, who had two efforts disallowed, got his reward in injury time when Houston keeper Tally Hall tried to bring him down and the Irishman rose to slot home the penalty.

The game was former England captain Beckham's final competitive appearance for the Galaxy after six seasons with the club and he received a standing ovation as he was substituted in the final seconds. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)