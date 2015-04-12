April 11 Winger Lloyd Sam grabbed a 90th minute equaliser for the New York Red Bulls to earn a 2-2 draw at Eastern Conference leaders D.C. United in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

The home side grabbed a 26th minute lead when Perry Kitchen powerfully headed in a corner from Taylor Kemp after he was left unmarked.

Kitchen struck again in the 67th minute when Chris Rolfe cut in from the left and set up the 23-year-old midfielder who fired home a low drive.

But within a minute, the Red Bulls were back in the game when French defender Damien Perrinelle rose at the back post to head in a Felipe corner.

United looked to have done enough to hold on for a fourth win of the season but goalkeeper Bill Hamid spilled a free-kick from Sacha Kljestan and Sam pounced on the loose ball to level.

The Philadelphia Union also left it late as they claimed their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over New York City FC.

Sebastien Le Toux created the opener for the Union, getting to the byline and slipping the ball across the six yard box where Zach Pfeffer bundled the ball over the line.

New York's former Spain forward David Villa pulled his side level in the 55th minute with a simple tap-in after a quick passing movement.

But in the second minute of injury time, Frenchman Vincent Nogueira fired home after City keeper Josh Saunders failed to deal with an Andrew Wenger cross to clinch the win for Philadelphia.

New England Revolution were held to a goalless draw at home to the Columbus Crew.

On Sunday, the two favourites for the Western Conference, champions LA Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders meet in California, while the Portland Timbers host Orlando City. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)