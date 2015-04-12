* NY Red Bulls fight back to grab late equaliser

* Montreal suffer defeat against Houston (Updates with later games)

By Simon Evans

April 11 Winger Lloyd Sam grabbed a 90th minute equaliser for the New York Red Bulls to earn a 2-2 draw at Eastern Conference leaders D.C. United in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

The home side grabbed a 26th minute lead when Perry Kitchen powerfully headed in a corner from Taylor Kemp after he was left unmarked.

Kitchen struck again in the 67th minute when Chris Rolfe cut in from the left and set up the 23-year-old midfielder who fired home a low drive.

But within a minute, the Red Bulls were back in the game when French defender Damien Perrinelle rose at the back post to head in a Felipe corner.

United looked to have done enough to hold on for a fourth win of the season but goalkeeper Bill Hamid spilled a free-kick from Sacha Kljestan and Sam pounced on the loose ball to level.

"When you dig a hole, like 2-0 down on the road, that really tests you and you find out a lot about your guys," said Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch.

"I think it was deserved and I am proud of them".

The Philadelphia Union also left it late as they claimed their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over New York City FC.

Sebastien Le Toux created the opener for the Union, getting to the byline and slipping the ball across the six yard box where Zach Pfeffer bundled the ball over the line.

New York's former Spain forward David Villa pulled his side level in the 55th minute with a simple tap-in after a quick passing movement.

But in the second minute of injury time, Frenchman Vincent Nogueira fired home after City keeper Josh Saunders failed to deal with an Andrew Wenger cross to clinch the win for Philadelphia.

Montreal Impact, who are the first Canadian team to reach the CONCACAF Champions League final, came crashing back ot reality with a 3-0 defeat to the Houston Dynamo.

Jamaican international Giles Barnes opened the scoring with a 15th minute glancing header and midfielder Ricardo Clark made it 2-0 in the 72nd.

Subsitute Rob Lovejoy finished a good night for Owen Coyle's team with a superb long-range strike.

Gambian Sanna Nyassi's 75th minute strike gave the San Jose Earthquakes a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

On Sunday, the two favourites for the Western Conference, champions LA Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders meet in California. (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)