June 28 The New York Red Bulls took their time getting used to the iconic Yankee Stadium on Sunday but once they found their feet they were too strong for rivals New York City FC, scoring three in the second half en route to a 3-1 win.

Watched by a crowd of more than 48,000, the home team needed only six minutes to take a 1-0 lead through Thomas McNamara but the Red Bulls hit back through Bradley Wright-Phillips just after the break.

Chirs Duvall put the visitors ahead five minutes later and Matt Miazga made the game safe in the 73rd minute.

The Red Bulls, who scored three times in a league game for the first time this season, moved into fourth in the Eastern Conference. City are ninth.

The Red Bulls also won the inaugural derby in May.

In Portland, the Timbers beat Seattle 4-1 for their second win over the Sounders in two weeks. Portland scored a 3-1 win over the Sounders in the US Open Cup.

The Sounders are second in the West, three points behind leaders Vancouver. The Timbers are now just a point behind Seattle in third.