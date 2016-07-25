July 24 The Red Bulls won the battle of New York 4-1 on Sunday with Bradley Wright-Phillips netting twice to continue his rich scoring form against NYC FC.

In six career games against New York City FC, Wright-Phillips has scored eight goals. NYC FC have scored just five against the Red Bulls over that stretch.

"I said it before the first time we ever played them, I want to be the first to score in this game. It just means so much more to me when I'm out there," Wright-Phillips told reporters.

"I want it. I want to get goals and I want to be remembered in the derby.

"I've grown up watching derbies and I get nervous before them," he added. "It's a different feeling."

NYC's David Villa is Major League Soccer's top scorer with 13 this season but just one has come against the Red Bulls.

Wright-Phillips, who is closing in on Villa with 11, opened the scoring with his right foot in the 20th minute and closed it with his left in the 70th.

In between, Ronald Zubar and Sacha Kljestan, from the penalty spot, also scored for the home side.

New York City, who had Ethan White sent off in the 89th minute after picking up a second yellow card, scored two minutes before half-time through Thomas McNamara.

The win saw the Red Bulls climb to within two points of Eastern Conference-leading New York City.

In Sunday's other MLS match, Dom Dwyer scored twice as Sporting Kansas City blanked the Seattle Sounders 3-0. Jacob Peterson also scored for Sporting. (Reporting by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Peter Rutherford)