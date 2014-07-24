Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
NEW YORK, July 24 Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has signed for new Major League Soccer (MLS) club New York City FC, the team said on Thursday.
Lampard became New York's second major signing following the arrival of ex-Barcelona and Spain forward David Villa to the club which will join MLS next year.
The 36-year-old Lampard left Chelsea in June after 13 years with the London club where he won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League.
Lampard has played 106 matches for England and was part of the World Cup squad in Brazil, captaining the team in their final group game against Costa Rica.
New York City are owned by England's Manchester City and Major League Baseball's New York Yankees and will play at Yankee Stadium when the 2015 MLS season gets under way in February. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.