Dec 3 LA Galaxy forward Robbie Keane has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player of 2014.

The Ireland striker scored 19 goals in 29 games, a return impressive enough to beat Lee Nguyen, of the New England Revolution, and Obafemi Martins, of the Seattle Sounders, to the award, which was announced on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old all-time record scorer for Ireland said he remained highly motivated in the twilight of his career.

"I'm not here for a holiday," Keane, captain of both his club and country, told reporters in the build-up to Sunday's MLS Cup in which the Galaxy will host the Revolution.

