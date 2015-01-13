LONDON Newly-formed New York City FC will begin their preparations for their Major League Soccer (MLS) debut with two friendly matches in Manchester next month, Manchester City said on Tuesday.

They will take on Scottish Premiership side St Mirren on Feb. 10 and Denmark's Brondby five days later.

Both matches will take place at Manchester City's Football Academy.

"St Mirren and Brondby will provide top class opposition for us ahead of our first competitive MLS game against Orlando on March 8," the New York City head coach Jason Kreis said on Manchester City's website.

"We're delighted to be taking on such strong opposition at a very important stage of our pre-season."

New York City FC, who are owned by the New York Yankees baseball team and Manchester City, became the MLS's 20th franchise and will play in the Eastern Conference.

They signed former England midfielder Frank Lampard from Chelsea last July, although Lampard will miss the start of the MLS season after being loaned to Manchester City.

New York also boast former Barcelona and Spain striker David Villa.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)