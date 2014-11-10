Nov 9 The New England Revolution beat Columbus Crew 3-1 (aggregate 7-3) to reach the Eastern Conference final on Sunday where they will face New York Red Bulls.

Leading 4-2 from the first leg the home side were never in danger after Lee Nguyen gave them the lead in the 43rd minute after he was found in the area by Teal Bunbury.

Jose Goncalves made it 2-0 in the 55th minute, bursting down the left flank to meet a low cross from Charlie Davies.

The Crew then had Ethan Finlay sent off, harshly, after a collision with New England keeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

A Tony Tchani header in the 68th minute was little more than a consolation for Columbus but Bunbury made it 3-1 in the 77th minute.

Columbus ended the game with nine men after forward Justin Meram was dismissed for a second yellow card.

The first-leg of the Eastern final will be held at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Nov. 23.

L.A. Galaxy host Real Salt Lake later on Sunday in their Western Conference semi-final. The first-leg ended scoreless.

