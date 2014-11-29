* New England advance on aggregate

Nov 29 Charlie Davies scored twice as the New England Revolution reached the MLS Cup, the league's title game, after Saturday's 2-2 draw with the New York Red Bulls gave them a 4-3 aggregate win in the Eastern Conference final.

The Revolution will face the winner of the Western Conference in the final. The L.A. Galaxy hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg when they travel to Seattle on Sunday.

For France's Thierry Henry, it was likely his final game for the Red Bulls and possibly of his career - the 37-year-old's contract concludes at the end of the season and he has given no indication he will extend it.

Henry had hoped to bow out by delivering New York's first MLS title but, without suspended top scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips, they fell just short in a pulsating encounter.

New York, who lost 2-1 at home in the first leg, took the lead in the 26th minute when Henry floated the ball in and Australian forward Tim Cahill poked home, taking advantage of hesitation from Revolution defender Jose Goncalves.

A 41st minute Davies header from a Chris Tierney cross levelled the scores on the day and restored New England's aggregate advantage.

But the Red Bulls fought back through a 52nd minute goal when Peguy Luyindula drove home a loose ball from a muffed clearance by New England defender Andrew Farrell to level the aggregate score and raise the prospect of extra-time.

New York should have grabbed the outright lead when Henry delivered an inch-perfect cross to Cahill but he was badly off-target with his volley.

With 20 minutes left New England delighted the 32,698 crowd as Tierney picked out Davies again with a fine cross and the American striker powered in a header.

Davies has slowly rebuilt his career after injuries he suffered in a serious car crash in October 2009 which killed a fellow passenger and his playoff form will surely have caught the eye of U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann

The Revolution have reached the MLS Cup four times but have lost on each occasion.

The Dec. 7 final will be played at the home of the Western Conference winner.

