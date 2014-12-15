Dec 15 Former Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh is leaving his job as Sporting Director of the New York Red Bulls, the Major League Soccer club said on Monday.

Roxburgh has been with the Red Bulls since November 2012. He was manager of Scotland from 1986 to 1993 and was then appointed UEFA's first technical director where he was charged with developing coaching across the continent, a position he held until moving to New York.

During Roxburgh's time at the club, New York finished with the best regular season record in 2013 and reached the Eastern Conference final this season.

"After two wonderful seasons with this great club and with my contract at an end, it is time for me to move on to a new challenge," said Roxburgh.

"When I came to New York, I was given the remit of raising professional standards on the sporting side and bringing success on the field. With the support of everyone at the club, I feel that these objectives have been achieved," added the 71-year-old.

The Red Bulls recently lost their top player, former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry who left the club after four and a half seasons. (Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Justin Palmer)