UPDATE 1-Soccer-Magical Can goal boosts Liverpool's top-four push
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
April 15 Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur will be the opponent in this year's Major League Soccer All-Star Game, the North American league said on Wednesday.
Spurs will face the MLS All-Star team on July 29 at the home of the home of the Colorado Rapids in a game that will also be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, the league said in a statement.
It will be the 12th time in the event's 20-year history that a foreign club will play the MLS All-Stars. Previous opponents include Manchester United, Everton, Chelsea, AS Roma and Bayern Munich.
"The fact that this will be our only fixture outside of Europe during pre-season says a lot about how we view this game," said Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. "We see this fixture against the best players from MLS as good preparation." (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
May 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 1 Watford 0 Liverpool 1 Emre Can 45+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,959 - - - Sunday, April 30 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 55, Harry Kane 58pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,811 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 38, Calum Chambers 7