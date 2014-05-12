* More than 125 matches to be televised yearly

May 12 Major League Soccer announced a landmark television rights deal on Monday, signing an eight-year agreement with ESPN, FOX Sports and Univision Deportes that will feature a Match of the Week on all three networks.

Securing a television rights deal that would give American soccer fans a destination day and time for MLS games has long been a top priority for league commissioner Don Garber.

"As many of you know over the last number of years we have been experiencing great growth in the business of soccer in America, particularly Major League Soccer," Garber told a mid-town Manhattan new conference to announce the partnership.

"It is a partnership that is going to elevate the domestic game to unprecedented heights something all of us have been working so hard to achieve."

Under the new deal, fans will be able to enjoy a doubleheader of MLS action every Sunday, as ESPN and FOX Sports 1 will televise back-to-back MLS matches.

The Univision family of networks will televise a game of the week on Friday evenings and a wrap-up show on Sundays.

More than 125 MLS matches will be televised annually on the three networks in a deal which marks a massive bump in exposure for the MLS which has enjoyed good crowds at matches but had been unable to make a dent in the U.S. television market.

The deal also includes a package of U.S. men's and women's national team matches.

Financial details were not revealed but according to multiple media reports the deal, which begins in 2015 and runs through 2022, is worth $720 million.

"All these networks share our vision that the MLS can become one of the top soccer leagues in the world and that our men's national team can join our women's national team to regularly compete for World Cup championships," Garber said.

The television deal is another sign of the robust growth of professional soccer in the United States.

Along with a dozen new soccer specific stadiums that have been constructed, the MLS recently announced expansion franchises to New York, Orlando and Atlanta with former-England captain David Beckham exploring stadium possibilities for a franchise in Miami.

The league has continued to see an influx of top flight talent with Toronto splashing out around $100 million to sign England striker Jermain Defoe, U.S. midfielder Michael Bradley and Brazilian forward Gilberto.

Garber described the announcement as one of the most memorable and important days for soccer in the U.S., solidifying the alignment between the MLS and the federation and their goal to grow the sport by adding three media partners.

While the eight-year agreement is unprecedented for the MLS it shrinks in comparison to the mammoth television deals of North America's big four leagues, the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association and National Hockey League.

The NFL reigns supreme over the airwaves with a nine-year $27 billion deal while even the NHL, considered the smallest of the big four, signed a 12-year $4.9 billion deal for Canadian television rights alone in 2013.

But ESPN president John Skipper said he sees soccer and the MLS as two stocks very much on the rise in North America.

"You will see ESPN put a real emphasis on the domestic game of the next eight years, we think this is the right time to drive it through." said Skipper. "You will see engaged in a whole new way with the MLS.

"If you look at what they've done in their new stadiums, with their local support we think the thing to fall is going to be national television ratings.

"We obviously make this deal because we are bullish where this sport is going overall and the domestic league and the domestic teams of our country are going." (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; editing by Julian Linden)