Bayern left fuming over Champions League 'robbery'
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
A Moldovan sports official has been banned for life for trying to bribe the coach of the country's women's under-17 team to fix an international match.
European soccer's governing body UEFA said that Vasile Mungiu, an official at the Anenii Noi Sports School, offered money to manipulate the result of a European women's under-17 championship match against Latvia in August.
"The coach immediately reported the attempt to the Football Association of Moldova (FMF) and the police," said UEFA in a statement. "Mungiu was arrested on the day of the match, and later admitted to the attempted match-fixing."
"UEFA welcomes the prompt and exemplary reaction of the Moldovan women's under-17 coach.
"UEFA is also pleased with the excellent cooperation of the FMF, as well as the National Anti-Corruption Centre of the Republic of Moldova during the investigation process."
Match-fixing is often instigated by gambling rings who make their money by betting on the outcome of the game.
Fixers generally prefer low profile games, believing suspicious incidents are less likely to be seen.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Josh Reich) nL3N0LJ52R
MADRID Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.
World number one Andy Murray has recovered from an elbow injury and is keen to reach the final of the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time, the Briton said ahead of his opening match against Gilles Muller in the second round on Wednesday.