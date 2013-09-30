Sept 30 Mercurial midfielder Adel Taarabt has won a recall to the Morocco national soccer team nine months after being asked to apologise for insulting the coach.

It is the second comeback in similar circumstances for the Fulham player, who was named on Monday in a 24-man man squad for a friendly against South Africa in Agadir on Oct. 11.

In January, Morocco demanded an apology from Taarabt for insulting Rachid Taoussi who had left him out of the African Nations Cup finals, accusing the player of 'disrespecting' the coach in text messages and in the Moroccan media.

Taoussi dropped Taarabt, 24, after saying the player had refused to meet him or take any of his calls when the coach saw key players on a European tour late last year.

Taarabt, described by his former manager at Queens Park Rangers, Harry Redknapp, as a "bit of a fruitcake", had previously walked out on the Morocco side in mid-2011 when the then coach Eric Gerets benched him for a key Nations Cup qualifier.

He was allowed back within three months after apologising and had done so again to win another reprieve, the Moroccan press said.

Morocco are hosting the next African Nations Cup finals and open a new stadium in Agadir, built for the 2015 tournament, with next week's friendly. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Tony Goodson)