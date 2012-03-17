LONDON, March 17 Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba remained in critical condition after collapsing during the FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

"Bolton Wanderers can confirm that Fabrice Muamba has been admitted to The Heart Attack Centre at The London Chest Hospital where he is in a critically ill condition in intensive care," said a joint statement from Bolton and the hospital.

"No further information will be issued at this stage.

"The club and hospital request that the media and public respect the family's privacy at this time." (Editing by Ed Osmond)