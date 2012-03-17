LONDON, March 17 Bolton Wanderers midfielder
Fabrice Muamba remained in critical condition after collapsing
during the FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur on
Saturday.
"Bolton Wanderers can confirm that Fabrice Muamba has been
admitted to The Heart Attack Centre at The London Chest Hospital
where he is in a critically ill condition in intensive care,"
said a joint statement from Bolton and the hospital.
"No further information will be issued at this stage.
"The club and hospital request that the media and public
respect the family's privacy at this time."
