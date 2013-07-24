ROME, July 24 Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain arrived in Italy on Wednesday as Napoli looked to sign the Real Madrid player and Liverpool's Spanish international goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Serie A runners-up Napoli need a proven marksman to replace last season's Serie A top scorer Edinson Cavani, who was sold to Paris St Germain this month, as they prepare for another assault on the domestic title and a Champions League campaign.

The 25-year-old Higuain, who has also been a target for Premier League Arsenal, was met by dozens of fans at Rome airport after he arrived in Italy, with local media reports saying the forward was on his way to a Napoli medical.

Napoli midfielder Blerim Dzemaili told a news conference: "When players from Real Madrid come to Napoli, it must be a reason for pride for Napoli and the Italian league."

Reina is likely to lose out to Simon Mignolet, signed from Sunderland last month, as the first choice stopper at Anfield next season and the 30-year-old would be reunited with his former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez at Napoli.

Reina was photographed before having a medical in Rome. "He is happy to have rediscovered Benitez, with whom he worked very well," Reina's agent Manuel Garcia Quilon was quoted as saying by Gazzetta dello Sport's website. (Reporting by Mark Meadows in London; writing by Robert Woodward; Editing by Ken Ferris)