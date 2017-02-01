LIBREVILLE Egypt's 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary saved two spot kicks as the seven-times champions reached the African Nations Cup final by edging Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties on Wednesday.

El Hadary saved the last two kicks from Burkina Faso after Egypt had squandered their opening shot and looked to be on their way out of the tournament.

The oldest player to compete at a major championship stopped penalties from Herve Koffi and Bertrand Traore.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after Mohamed Salah handed Egypt a 66th minute lead but Burkina pulled level just seven minutes later through Aristide Bance.

