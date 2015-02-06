MALABO Democratic Republic of Congo are shocked Saturday's African Nations Cup third-place playoff with Equatorial Guinea is going ahead after the hosts' violence-hit semi-final, defender Gabriel Zakuani said on Friday.

Equatorial Guinea lost 3-0 to Ghana in a match in Malabo that was overshadowed by violence with missiles hurled onto the pitch and a police helicopter brought in to disperse fans.

“I’m shocked,” Zakuani said. “I didn't know what was happening fully. Only later when I saw what kind of objects were being thrown and the reported injuries I realised.

“I’m very surprised that the (third-place) game is going ahead, to be honest. The show’s got to go on, but I’m surprised at the stance.

“I’m not alone in that view, quite a few of us were doubting the game would go ahead yesterday because of the trouble.

Responding to the violent events, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) fined Equatorial Guinea but will allow home supporters into the stadium for the playoff game.

“Player and fan safety is the main thing," added Zakuani. "If they can guarantee that, then the game can go ahead, but I’m not sure how they can in such a short space of time.”

SHARED EXPERIENCES

He revealed that Ghana's players had shared their experiences with him ahead of Saturday’s match.

“Yannick Bolasie’s team mate Kwesi Appiah was involved,” said Zakuani. “I spoke to him today and he was quite intimidated by the whole thing.

“It’s a position you don’t expect to find yourself in when you’re just doing your work, working for your nation.”

However, Zakuani praised the home nation’s overall organisation of the tournament and said the chaotic scenes in the semi-final were nothing new.

“The tournament had been a success up until then. These things are part of the African game," he said.

“I’ve seen it before. I’ve seen things being thrown onto the pitch in Congo. I’ve seen helicopters in Libya. It didn’t surprise me.

“However, for that to be live, with such a big audience, in a semi-final, that was a shame. It’s not the image we want people to see of African football.

"It’s improving so much, with players like (Manchester City's) Yaya Toure giving the game a good name. Things like that are a kick in the teeth.

“But I must admit, I wasn’t overly shocked by what I saw.”

(Editing by Ken Ferris)