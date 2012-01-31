India stroll into semi-finals with rout of South Africa
LONDON India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the third successive game at the African Nations Cup to give co-hosts Gabon a 1-0 win over Tunisia on Tuesday that ensured they finished top of Group C.
Both teams had already qualified and Tunisia made eight changes to their starting line-up but that did not prevent them producing a niggly encounter which included a pushing match between several players at the end.
Gabon took one of few chances in the 62nd minute with a quick exchange of passes which sliced through the Tunisian midfield.
The break ended with Daniel Cousin finding Aubameyang and the 22-year-old St Etienne player scored with a low shot from the edge of the area with Tunisia goalkeeper Rami Jeridi unsighted.
Three-goal Aubameyang has been the inspiration behind Gabon's surprise run into the last eight, achieved with a dramatic 3-2 win over Morocco in their previous match.
Gabon topped the group with a maximum nine points while Tunisia finished with six.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Malabo; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
PARIS Claycourt king Rafa Nadal regained his Roland Garros throne after two years in exile with a brutal 6-2 6-3 6-1 mauling of Swiss Stan Wawrinka to complete 'La Decima' on Sunday.