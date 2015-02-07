MALABO Feb 7 Ghana manager Avram Grant was in jovial mood on Saturday ahead of the African Nations Cup final against Ivory Coast, saying he was going to telephone Chelsea captain John Terry to get advice about taking penalties.

Terry famously missed a shootout spot-kick which would have won Chelsea, managed by Grant, the 2008 Champions League final against Manchester United.

But the big defender slipped and sent his shot against the post, giving United a lifeline which they took to lift the trophy in Moscow.

"I'm going to call John Terry for some advice," Grant quipped to reporters on Saturday when asked about the possibility of the Nations Cup final being decided by penalties.

The loss to Premier League rivals United was Grant's second defeat in a major final in 2008 following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Chelsea after extra time in the League Cup showpiece. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, Editing by Ed Osmond)