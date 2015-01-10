MALABO Equatorial Guinea might have the advantage of home support but there is little else going for the host nation as they kick off the African Nations Cup against Congo in Bata on Jan. 17.

Originally kicked out of the qualifying competition for using an ineligible foreign player, a legacy of seeking to strengthen their side with mercenaries, Equatorial Guinea have had to scramble to prepare for the tournament after stepping in as hosts after Morocco were stripped of the right in November.

As is tradition for the home team, Equatorial Guinea are top seeds in Group A where they have drawn Burkina Faso, Congo and Gabon in a modest group that offers hope of emulating their achievement of three years ago when, as co-hosts of the 2012 finals, they reached the quarter-finals.

Then they had extensive preparations, backed by their oil-rich government, but this time have had to piece together a team inside two months.

A change of coach has not helped their cause with Andoni Goikoetxea a victim of a change of leadership after the Equatorial Guinea football federation elections in November.

A new president wanted Stephen Keshi, winner of the last Nations Cup with Nigeria in 2013, but the negotiations stalled.

Instead Esteban Becker, an Argentine with little experience, has been moved across from his job with Equatorial Guinea's women's team and with just two weeks to prepare.

OVERSHADOWED

The drama around the hosts has overshadowed the prospects of the three other teams in the group.

Burkina Faso will be favourites to finish top after being surprise runners-up at the last finals and have returned to South Africa for two weeks in order to try and recreate the same environment that led to their fairytale run to the 2013 final.

Congo have been training in Senegal under the eye of veteran coach Claude Le Roy, who takes charge at a record eighth tournament but has not won since 1988 when in charge of Cameroon.

Gabon, who edged Burkina Faso in their shared qualifying group, had their preparations disrupted by the embarrassment over the selection of Mario Lemina, who first agreed to play but then turned down selection after Gabon announced their squad.

The Olympique Marseille midfielder was born in Gabon but is a French under-21 international.

Group A will be based in Bata, which was one of the two venues used when Equatorial Guinea co-hosted the finals with Gabon in 2012. It suffered three years ago from violent rain storms and a complete absence of spectators.

